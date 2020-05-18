COVID-19 Tally Reaches 295 In Nepal

The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19.

29-year old female and 36-year old male of Morang, Biratnagar and 34-year old female of Dhankuta tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, informed the ministry by issuing a press statement.

Their health condition is normal and they're in contact with health workers, said the Ministry.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 295.