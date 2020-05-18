Let’s Protect Low Income Earners from Coronavirus And Also From Hunger: MP Chaudhary

Member of House of Representatives and industrialist Binod Kumar Chaudhary stressed the need to protect the low-income wage earners like laborers and workers from coronavirus as well as hunger.

Presenting his views on the policies and programs presented by the government at the House of Representatives, MP Chaudhary said that the government has proposed many new and old programs and programs.

“There are many new and old projects in the programs. However, this is time to seriously think about the population with hand to mouth poor people,” said Chaudhary.

“ Rickshaw pullers, laborers and small shop owners are living in constant threat of death from hunger rather than coronavirus. Let take initiative to save them,” said Chaudhary. He said that the present priority should be to live and protect that lost employment, protect closed industries. He said that if the existing industries continue to shut down, it will be merely a false dream to expect the opening of new industries and a strong economy.

MP Chaudhary supported the government’s initiative to employ returnee migrant workers in the agriculture sector. He also said that Nepal’s economy can drastically change in the case of expanding the agriculture sector and producing vegetative and fruit more competitive than India and China.

He also said that given the present situation Nepal’s agriculture products are 30 percent higher than those imported from India and China.

“Lack of adequate agriculture land and cost of production are the big problems in Nepal. Similarly, there is no subsidy in irrigation, chemical fertilizers and seeds. If the government fails to provide subsidies with open heart, Nepal cannot compete in the agriculture sector as Nepalese products continue to be higher than imported projects,” said Chaudhary.

“At a time when the developed countries like U.S. and Japan have been providing subsidies and protecting their agriculture sector, there is no sense for Nepal to cut all the subsidies,” said MP Chaudhary.

He said that this is time for strengthening our agriculture sector making it competitive at the international market.

“Nepal inspires a global community in the protection of forestry through its Community Forestry program. If we work in the agriculture sector replicating the spirit of community forestry, our economy will change our work.