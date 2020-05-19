Nepal Army’s Medicines Arrive From China

Nepal Army’s Medicines Arrive From China

May 19, 2020, 11:35 a.m.

The second batch of medicines imported from China by Nepal Army arrived today. Nepal Airlines A330 has brought 18643 kg today. Those include globes, mask, face mask, Gown and other personal protective equipment.

Earlier, the first batch of medicines and equipment purchase by Nepal Army arrived by Tatopani road. Nepal Army has signed agreement with China under G2G to purchase 372 tons of 67 different kinds of medicines.

The plane left last night in China and arrived today from Guangzhou.

