Amphan To Bring Snowfall In Eastern High Mountainous Region

There will be mostly cloudy in the eastern region, generally cloudy in the central region and partly cloudy in the western region. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern region and at one or two places of the central and western regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the eastern high mountainous region.

There will be Mostly cloudy in the eastern region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country tonight. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern region and at one or two places of the central region. According to the division, there will be possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the eastern high mountainous region.

Although super cyclone Amphan has landed in Kolkata and Bangladesh and has weaken further, the cyclone has a greater impact in eastern mountain region and some parts of central part of region of Nepal.