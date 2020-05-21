Nepal Reports Third Cases Of COVID-19 Death

Nepal Reports Third Cases Of COVID-19 Death

May 21, 2020, 6:21 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota said a 41-year old COVID-19 patient died in Crimson Hospital Rupandehi in Butwal. In his daily media briefing, he said that this is the third death due to the coronavirus.

He was admitted to the hospital with critical condition few days ago. He died while undergoing treatment in ventilation. Likewise, the State 5 Ministry of Social Development confirmed the third COVID-19 fatality by issuing a press statement today.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on May 14. He had tested COVID-19 positive on May 18.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dhalkebar Substation Will Complete By Mid July (Asadh)
May 21, 2020
Nepal Tested 117421 Coronavirus Tests with 454 Positive
May 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Seal Off To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
May 21, 2020
Nepal Government And Partners Take Stock Of School Sector Development
May 21, 2020
Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirm, National Tally Reaches To 444
May 21, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Tested 117421 Coronavirus Tests with 454 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Seal Off To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirm, National Tally Reaches To 444 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 13 minutes ago
Eleven Security Officials Confirmed Infection Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 30 minutes ago
WHO Records Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 41 minutes ago
COVID-19: 23202 In Quarantine In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Dhalkebar Substation Will Complete By Mid July (Asadh) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
The Luxury Lockdown: Tackle To Covid-19, Fatal To Hunger By Dr. Man Bahadur Bk May 21, 2020
Nepal Government And Partners Take Stock Of School Sector Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
India Rejects Nepal’s New Map: ‘Artificial Enlargement Of Territorial Claims Unacceptable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
Nepal Issues Map Incorporating Kalapani, Lipulek & Limpiyadhura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020
Cyclone Amphan Ravages Coastal Areas Of India And Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75