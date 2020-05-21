Nepal Reports Third Cases Of COVID-19 Death

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota said a 41-year old COVID-19 patient died in Crimson Hospital Rupandehi in Butwal. In his daily media briefing, he said that this is the third death due to the coronavirus.

He was admitted to the hospital with critical condition few days ago. He died while undergoing treatment in ventilation. Likewise, the State 5 Ministry of Social Development confirmed the third COVID-19 fatality by issuing a press statement today.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital on May 14. He had tested COVID-19 positive on May 18.