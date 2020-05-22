Nepal Confirms 30 Coronavirus Cases,15 In Sarlahi District, National Tally Reaches To 487

Thirty people from Sarlahi, Nawaparasi (East),Nawalparasi, Chitwan, Kapilvstu and Sarlahi tested positive for the coronavirus in The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed 30 more COVID-19 cases today, taking the national tally to 487.

30 people from Nawalparasi (East), Nawalparasi, Chitwan, Kapilvastu and Sarlahi tested positive for the virus in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) performed at National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Kathmandu and Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan.

MoPH said fifteen people of Gaudaita Municipality-8, 9, 11, 13 and 14 and Ramnagar Bahuarwa Rural Municipality-7 or Sarlahi district including 14 men aged 22, 22, 24, 25, 25, 27, 32, 34, 34, 35, 38, 38 and 38 and a 18-year old female were identified with COVID-19 infection.

Similarly, the COVID-19 infection was detected in eight men aged 24, 25, 27, 29, 34, 36, 45 and 53 and an eight year old female of Mayadevi Rural Municipality and of Kapilvastu

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), a 45-year old patient of Binayi Triveni Rural Municipality of Nawalparasi (East), 75-year old male and 73-year old female of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6, Kesarbagh of Chitwan, 33 and 35-year old men and 15-year old female of Susta Rural Municipality-5 of Nawalparasi tested positive for the virus.