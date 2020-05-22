Nepal’s PWDs Activists Urges Government To Withdraw Decision Revoking Of Allowance

Nepal’s PWDs Activists Urges Government To Withdraw Decision Revoking Of Allowance

May 22, 2020, 9:33 a.m.

Various rights organizations defending the right of People with Disabilies (PWDs) oppose the recent decision of the government to remove allowances provided to single women aged between 60 and people with severe disability.

According to a recent decision, the government will revoke allowances provided to single women aged below 60 years and people with severe disability (blue-card holders).

Issuing a notice regarding Social Security Allowance on May 15, the Department of National ID and Civil Registration mentioned that a single woman aged below 60 years would receive the allowance only after the government issued a notice in Nepal Gazette regarding minimum income and other criteria.

“This is a sheer violations of law and the decision of Supreme Court,” said Nanda Raj Bhatta, PWD activist. “Women and PWDs will badly suffer in case of government withdraw the allowances.”

The Vital Event Registration and Social Protection system posted the notice regarding the retraction allowance through its Facebook page on May 18.

Along with revoking the provision of providing allowance to single women, the notice also states that the disabled individuals who are blue-card holder will not receive the allowance.

“This is an unethical step by revoking the allowance and they are totally against the step,” said Bhatta.

Similarly, activists have also demanded the government should fulfill all the necessary activities regarding the criteria so single women aged below 60 years and disabled individuals with blue-card can receive the allowance.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Confirms 30 Coronavirus Cases,15 In Sarlahi District, National Tally Reaches To 487
May 22, 2020
Shankharapur Seal Off All Following 12 People Found COVID-19 Positive In RDT
May 22, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top Five Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University
May 22, 2020
Indian Military Has Been Shoring Up Its Strength In Border Areas
May 22, 2020
Big Surge In Chinese Transgressions, Most of Them In Ladakh: Indian Media
May 22, 2020

More on News

Nepal Government And Partners Take Stock Of School Sector Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
India Rejects Nepal’s New Map: ‘Artificial Enlargement Of Territorial Claims Unacceptable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Issues Map Incorporating Kalapani, Lipulek & Limpiyadhura By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal To Bring Back Thousands Of Stranded Nepali Citizens From Abroad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Lockdown Does Not Bar Entry Of People In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kalapani Issue Is Between Nepal And India: Chinese Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Economic Implications By A Correspondent May 22, 2020
Nepal Confirms 30 Coronavirus Cases,15 In Sarlahi District, National Tally Reaches To 487 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Shankharapur Seal Off All Following 12 People Found COVID-19 Positive In RDT By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top Five Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Indian Military Has Been Shoring Up Its Strength In Border Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Big Surge In Chinese Transgressions, Most of Them In Ladakh: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75