Nepal’s PWDs Activists Urges Government To Withdraw Decision Revoking Of Allowance

Various rights organizations defending the right of People with Disabilies (PWDs) oppose the recent decision of the government to remove allowances provided to single women aged between 60 and people with severe disability.

According to a recent decision, the government will revoke allowances provided to single women aged below 60 years and people with severe disability (blue-card holders).

Issuing a notice regarding Social Security Allowance on May 15, the Department of National ID and Civil Registration mentioned that a single woman aged below 60 years would receive the allowance only after the government issued a notice in Nepal Gazette regarding minimum income and other criteria.

“This is a sheer violations of law and the decision of Supreme Court,” said Nanda Raj Bhatta, PWD activist. “Women and PWDs will badly suffer in case of government withdraw the allowances.”

The Vital Event Registration and Social Protection system posted the notice regarding the retraction allowance through its Facebook page on May 18.

Along with revoking the provision of providing allowance to single women, the notice also states that the disabled individuals who are blue-card holder will not receive the allowance.

“This is an unethical step by revoking the allowance and they are totally against the step,” said Bhatta.

Similarly, activists have also demanded the government should fulfill all the necessary activities regarding the criteria so single women aged below 60 years and disabled individuals with blue-card can receive the allowance.