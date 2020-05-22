Shankharapur Seal Off All Following 12 People Found COVID-19 Positive In RDT

Shankharapur Seal Off All Following 12 People Found COVID-19 Positive In RDT

May 22, 2020, 8:41 a.m.

All the transit points to Shankharapur municipality are to be sealed off from today after 12 people tested positive to the novel coronavirus. The tests were done on altogether 290 people using rapid diagnostic test (RDT) method on Thursday RSS reports.

According to RSS, they include people's representatives, employees assigned on duty for essential services and local residents showing signs of coronavirus infection. The tests were carried out on samples collected from the people of the municipality's ward number 4 to 9, mayor Subarna Shrestha said.

The 12 people who tested positive to the novel coronavirus infection have been kept in quarantine at the Bal Kshetra Nepal at Ward No 7 of the municipality. They will be kept in quarantine until their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results were available, mayor Shrestha said.

Municipality's all transit points would be sealed off from 10 am today until further notice.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Confirms 30 Coronavirus Cases,15 In Sarlahi District, National Tally Reaches To 487
May 22, 2020
Nepal’s PWDs Activists Urges Government To Withdraw Decision Revoking Of Allowance
May 22, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top Five Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University
May 22, 2020
Indian Military Has Been Shoring Up Its Strength In Border Areas
May 22, 2020
Big Surge In Chinese Transgressions, Most of Them In Ladakh: Indian Media
May 22, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Confirms 30 Coronavirus Cases,15 In Sarlahi District, National Tally Reaches To 487 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 minutes ago
Coronavirus Cases Top Five Million Globally: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Nepal Tested 117421 Coronavirus Tests with 454 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 10 minutes ago
Nepal Reports Third Cases Of COVID-19 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 30 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Seal Off To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
Seventeen New COVID-19 Cases Confirm, National Tally Reaches To 444 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Economic Implications By A Correspondent May 22, 2020
Nepal’s PWDs Activists Urges Government To Withdraw Decision Revoking Of Allowance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Indian Military Has Been Shoring Up Its Strength In Border Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Big Surge In Chinese Transgressions, Most of Them In Ladakh: Indian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Amphan Flooded Kolkta Airport And 5,000 Trees Uprooted With 72 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020
Trump Removes Mask Before Facing Cameras At Car Factory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75