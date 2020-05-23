COVID-19: 32597 People Are Under Quarantine In Nepal

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 45,959 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 86,235 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. He said that 3,494 PCR and 4119 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 32597 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. There are currently 511 in isolation. A total number of self-evaluated entries to 47,969.

Five new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 444. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

As of today, the country has witnessed 584 cases of coronavirus infection, while 79 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.