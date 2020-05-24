COVID-19: 87 Coronavirus Patients Discharged From Hospitals After Recovery Till Sunday

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 45815 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 90026 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. He said that 2856 PCR and 3799 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Province 5 has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 247, followed by province 2 with 166, 60 in province 1,24 in Bagmati,3 in Gandaki,4 in Karnali and 9 in Sudurpachim.

At present, there are 39804 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. There are currently 583 in isolation. A total number of self-evaluated entries to 47,969.

As of today, the country has witnessed 613 cases of coronavirus infection, while 87people have been discharged from the hospitals. Three COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.