Nepal Carried Out146834 COVID-19 Tests Till Monday

May 25, 2020, 7:22 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 51642 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 95112 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. He said that 2904 PCR and 5166 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Province 5 has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 256, followed by province 2 with 201, 60 in province 1,26 in Bagmati,3 in Gandaki,11 in Karnali, and 10 in Sudurpachim.MoPH

At present, there are 46029 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. There are currently 567 in isolation. The total number of self-evaluated entries are 47,969.

As of today, the country has witnessed 682 cases of coronavirus infection, while 112 people have been discharged from the hospitals. Four COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

