Nepal Government Prepare A Guideline To Rescue Nepalis Stranded Abroad

The government Monday approved a guideline to rescue the stranded Nepali citizens from abroad, including India reports The Rising Nepal.

Many Nepalis have been stranded in many countries around the world due to the prolonged lockdown that has been in place since March 24 in Nepal.A meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the official residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Baluwatar this evening took the decision to this effect.

Talking to The Rising Nepal on telephone after the meeting, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal confirmed that the Cabinet meeting approved the guideline for bringing Nepali nationals stranded abroad due to lockdown home.

According to the paper, A high-level coordination committee formed for the prevention and control of COVID-19 under Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel last week had instructed the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre-Operation (CCMC-Ops), an action body under the CCMC, to prepare a guideline to rescue the Nepalis who were stranded abroad and facing hardship.