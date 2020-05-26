Surkhet Reports 12 More COVID Cases

Surkhet, the capital of Karnali State, has reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 today. Those newly tested positive for the virus are from Birendranagar Municipality, Bheri Municipality and Simta Rural Municipality, confirmed the Health Services Division of the State’s Social Development Ministry. With this, the COVID-19 tally has climbed to 23 in the district.

According to Division Chief Dr Laxmi Narayan Tiwari, the infected individuals include seven men from Birendranagar-1, 3 and 6; a woman and two men from Bheriganga and two men from Simta-4.

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) reports all of them are India returnee migrants. Their swab samples were collected from Babai, Subbakuna point and Ghantaghar on Monday.

Karnali State Hospital's Director Dr Dambar Khadka is worried about the increasing infection rate in the State. '' It seems the situation is becoming worse,'' he said, urging the government to give the responsibility for the management of quarantine centers along the Nepal-India border to the Nepal Army. Lately, the infections have been seen on India returnee people.

It may be noted that the State government has already requested the Federal Government and Central Disaster Management Committee to mobilise the NA to make arrangements for putting the India returnee migrants along the border areas and conduct their medical screening.

Earlier, it was estimated that some 23,000 Karnali folks would return homes during the COVID-19 crisis, but now it was sure the number would go up, said Social Development Minister of the State Dala Rawal.