FAO Observes First International Tea Day

First International Tea Day Sees Call For Joint Action To Ensure Sustainability Of Tea Sector

May 27, 2020, 9:19 a.m.

FAO marked International Tea Day by stressing the crucial need to ensure the sustainability of tea production - a basis for the livelihoods of millions of farmers - especially at a time when the world economy enters a recession and incomes decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the current pandemic, the first observance of International Tea Day was held virtually.

“Tea, as a source of employment and revenue, can help alleviate some of the hardships resulting from the current economic downturn”, said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu in his opening remarks at the ceremony.

Highlighting its vital contribution to fighting hunger, reducing extreme poverty, empowering women, while safeguarding ecosystems and biodiversity, Qu encouraged all stakeholders to forge partnerships and concrete projects to further sustainably develop the tea sector.

To build a more productive and resilient tea sector, the FAO chief stressed the need for better policies, more innovation, increased investments and greater inclusiveness in tea production and processing.

