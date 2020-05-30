Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Rain Likely

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur at some places in the country.

There is a partial effect of Western disturbance over Nepal. Similarly, a trough close to the eastern part of Nepal and local cyclones has also affected the weather.