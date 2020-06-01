Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely In Eastern Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern region along with in the central and western hilly regions, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of the eastern region and at a few places of the central and western hilly regions.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the eastern region and in the central and western hilly regions , partly cloudy in the rest of the country tonight. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the eastern region and at a few places of the central and western hilly region.

Western Disturbance is over Nepal. A trough extending in Eastern part of India close to eastern region of Nepal.

According to Skymet Weather low pressure area has developed in the Southeast Arabian Sea, it is expected to intensify into a depression by tomorrow and further into cyclone Nisarga by June 2nd.