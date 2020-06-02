Thundershowers To Occur At Bagmati,Gandaki And Karnali Province

Thundershowers To Occur At Bagmati,Gandaki And Karnali Province

June 2, 2020, 7:21 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country but chances of becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/ thundershowers to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7.

Generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places Province 1 tonight.

Low pressure area has developed in the Southeast Arabian Sea has impact over Nepal. Similarly it is expected to intensify into a depression by tomorrow and further into cyclone Nisarga by June 2nd. A low pressure trough extended in India close to eastern part of Nepal has effect in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

TIA Renovation Work Complete
Jun 02, 2020
Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Today And Significance Of Fast On This Day
Jun 02, 2020
ADB Provides Nepal $250 Million Loan For COVID-19 Response
Jun 02, 2020
25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery
Jun 02, 2020
WHO And Experts Say No Evidence Of Coronavirus Losing Potency
Jun 02, 2020

More on Weather

Cyclone Nisarga Is Moving To Mumbai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely In Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Onset Of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Rain Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal Brief Rain and thunder Showers In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

TIA Renovation Work Complete By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Today And Significance Of Fast On This Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
ADB Provides Nepal $250 Million Loan For COVID-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
25 COVID-19 Patients Discharge From Bhim Hospital Discharged Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
WHO And Experts Say No Evidence Of Coronavirus Losing Potency By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020
Coronavirus Is Weakening: Italian Doctor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 02, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75