Thundershowers To Occur At Bagmati,Gandaki And Karnali Province

There will be partly cloudy throughout the country but chances of becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/ thundershowers to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Province 7.
Generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Province 5 and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places Province 1 tonight.
Low pressure area has developed in the Southeast Arabian Sea has impact over Nepal. Similarly it is expected to intensify into a depression by tomorrow and further into cyclone Nisarga by June 2nd. A low pressure trough extended in India close to eastern part of Nepal has effect in Nepal.
