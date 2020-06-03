Heads Of Mission Of EU Embassies Deplore Violence Incident Of Rukum

Heads of Mission of EU Embassies issued a statement on the tragic loss of life in Rukum

June 3, 2020, 8:51 p.m.

The EU Delegation to Nepal, together with the EU Heads of Mission based in Kathmandu, deplore the tragic loss of life in the violent incident in Soti village of Chaurjahari Municipality, Rukum (Karnali Province) on 23 May 2020. This act of violence took place on the eve of the 9th anniversary of the passing by the legislative Parliament of the Caste Based Discrimination and Untouchability (Offence and Punishment) Act 2011.

“We express our sincere condolences to the families and the loved ones of those killed in this shocking incident,” reads the statement.

“We condemn violence and discrimination based on caste and on any other grounds, including sex, race, color, ethnic or social origin. The Government of Nepal, as a party to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, has undertaken to combat caste-based discrimination. We support the efforts undertaken to conduct a fair investigation, which will reveal the truth of this tragic event, and lead to action to ensure justice and reparations for the victims and their families.”

“The EU Delegation to Nepal, together with the EU Heads of Mission based in Kathmandu, remains committed to supporting Nepal Government’s efforts to ensure full implementation of the constitutional guarantees and elimination of caste-based discrimination, and call for the full force of the law to be brought against those perpetrating such crimes and discrimination.”

