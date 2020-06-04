Provinces 2, 5 And Karnali Reports 2244 Coronavirus Positive Cases

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that province 2 has the highest number of people in isolation with 843 coronaviruses positive. Out of 2335 isolation, province 5 has 816. For detail https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/

In terms of discharged number, province 2 has the highest number of discharged patients with 119 followed by province 5 with 79, province 1 with 48, Bagmati Province 32, Sudurpaschim 7 and Gandaki and Karnali has 2 each.

Dr. Devkota said that Karnali Province has 380 followed by 149 in Province 1, 73 in Sudurpaschim Province, 50 in Gandaki Province and 24 in Bagmati Province.

Out of 2634 infections, Province 2,5 and Karnali Province with 963,898 and 383 have 2244 coronavirus positive cases. Four provinces have 390 cases with 197 in province 1, Sudurpaschim 81, Bagmati 59 and Gandaki 53.

He said that 84134 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 125564 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 209698 in total.

There are 2335 in isolation. He said that Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached 10 and the caseload has reached 2634, including 290 cases of recovery.

He said that there are 161262 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 58241 followed by Karnali province with 36565, Province 5 with 36539, province 2 with 22419, Gandaki with 4297 and 3238 in Bagmati.

The number of people coming from India is declining in other provinces except Karnali, Sudupashchim and Province 5.