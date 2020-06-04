SEE,11 And 12 Exam Decision Within A Week: Minister Pokharel

June 4, 2020, 6:43 p.m.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Girirajmani Pokharel, has said decision regarding the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) and examination of Grade 11 and 12 would be taken within a week reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

In a virtual discussion organized by Education Journalists Network today, Minister Pokharel shared that study on three different alternatives regarding the examination was underway and conclusion would be drawn within next week in this regard.

He further said the cabinet would take decision whether conducting exam was possible or not and what type of legal measures could be considered for the National Examination Board to give recognition to the upgrading sans exam.

The Education Minister mentioned that all educational institutions would be open after lockdown. Learning facilitation guidelines to the students through alternative process has been brought into implementation for temporary solution. "These are only the alternatives for time being. We will move ahead with three different plans if this situation continues even after 45 days” he stressed.

Making it clear that the role of local levels would be significant in implementation of guidelines, Minister Pokharel said, “Let’s evaluate the first 15 days activities. It can be adopted for academic session if the students are benefitted from this and it will get formal recognition later.”

