Nepal Carried Out 221332 Tests Till Friday

June 5, 2020, 5:56 p.m.

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 88366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 132966 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 221332in total. In the last 24 hours, 4232 tests through PCR and 7402 through RDT have been carried out.

Dr. Devkota said that province 2 has the highest number of people in isolation with 871 coronaviruses positive. Out of total 2568 in isolation, province 5 has 869.

Dr. Devkota said that Karnali Province has 475 followed by 166 in Province 1, 83 in Sudurpaschim Province, 54 in Gandaki Province and 50 in Bagmati Province.

Out of 333 discharged patients, province 2 has the highest number of discharged patients with 121 followed by province 5 with 92, province 1 with 76, Bagmati Province with 32, Sudurpaschim 7, Gandaki 3 and Karnali 2.

There are 2335 in isolation. He said that Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached 10 and the caseload has reached 2634, including 290 cases of recovery.

Mapng.jpg

He said that there are 166765 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 60226 followed by Karnali province with 31932, Province 5 with 40146, province 2 with 21363, Gandaki with 5442 and 3577 in Bagmati and province 1 with 4059.

The number of people coming from India is declining in other provinces except Karnali, Sudurpashchim and Province 5.

