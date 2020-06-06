COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches To 13 In Nepal

Dr Bikash Devkota , spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed that one male from Dolpa and female from Dhangadhi due to COVID-19. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has reached 13

Dr Devkota informed that two persons from Dolpa and Dhandaghi had died due to COVID-19. He said that a 58-year old male from Jagadulla of Dolpa district who breathed his last at around 2:00 AM on June 3 was found to be COVID-19 positive in RT-PCR test done at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS).

He had arrived Dolpa on May 29 from Surkhet and was an asthmatic patient. Similarly, a 55-year old female of Dhangadhi-4 also died at around 12:00 PM on June 5 has been found to be COVID-19 positive. Dr Devkota said that the deceased was a kidney patient and she died while undergoing dialysis at Seti Hospital.