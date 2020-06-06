COVID-19: Province 2,5 And Karnali Reports 2718 Coronavirus Cases Out of Nepal’s 3235 Total

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that Province 2 has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases with 1077 followed by province 5 with 1065 in total 3,235 cases.

Similarly, Karnali Province has 576 cases followed by province 1 with 249. Sudurpaschim has 106 cases followed by Bagmati with 90. Gandaki Province has the lowest number of cases with 73.

Dr. Devkota also informed that 92477 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 137435 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 229,912 in total. In the last 24 hours, 4111 tests through PCR and 5570 through RDT have been carried out.

Dr. Devkota said that province 2 has the highest number of people in isolation with 943. Out of total 2857 in isolation, province 5 has 961. For detail https://covid19.mohp.gov.np/#/

Dr. Devkota said that Karnali Province has 567 followed by 170 in Province 1, 91 in Sudurpaschim Province, 70 in Gandaki Province and 55 in Bagmati Province.

Out of 333 discharged patients, province 2 has the highest number of discharged patients with 133 followed by province 5 with 96, province 1 with 79, Bagmati Province with 32, Sudurpaschim 13, Gandaki 3 and Karnali 9.

He said that Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached 13 and the caseload has reached 2957, including 565 cases of recovery.

He said that there are 168031 people in quarantine across the country. Sudurpaschim province has the highest number of people in quarantine with 60243 followed by Karnali province with 332265, Province 5 with 41217, province 2 with 21092, Gandaki with 5398 and 3513 in Bagmati and province 1 with 4303.