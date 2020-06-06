Cyclone Nisarga: Heavy To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal

June 6, 2020, 7:54 a.m.

Cyclone Nisarga which turns now to depression is brining a rain in Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, the rain will continue in Province 5, 2 and Bagmti. During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Province 2,5, Gandaki and Bagmati Province

There will be mostly cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Gndaki and Bagmati Province. There will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Mostly cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province and generally cloudy in Province 2, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely to occur at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at a few places of Province 2, Gandaki Province, Province 5, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

A low pressure area is expected to form over east central Bay of Bengal by June 8. During the last 24 hours, heavy to extremely heavy rains occurred over many part of western and central Nepal.

