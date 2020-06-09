Brief Rain Will Likely In Provinces Of Central And Western Nepal

June 9, 2020, 6:30 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in Province 2 and Province 5.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be brief rain/ thunder showers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Province 2 and Province 5.

The division predicts generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy in Province 2, Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

Western disturbance, local cyclonic circulation and low pressure areas in eastern Utter Pradesh and Bihar is over Nepal.

