India To Re-build 56 Higher Secondary Schools In Nepal

June 9, 2020, 7:34 a.m.

The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU) of the Ministry of Education Nepal signed 7 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for re-building 56 higher secondary schools located in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhupalchok districts of Nepal. These schools will be re-built as part of Government of India’s post-earthquake reconstruction in Nepal with a grant of NRs. 2.95 billion.

These schools will be re-built as per Government of Nepal’s norms for earthquake-resilient reconstruction. The school infrastructure will consist of academic blocks, classrooms along with furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will be providing technical hand-holding for re-building these schools.

According to a press release published by Embassy of India, Government of India remains committed to continue collaborating with Government of Nepal and its agencies for socio-economic development of Nepal, including post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

