Supreme Court Issues Interim Order Asking Government To Protect Women In the Context Of Nobel Coronavirus

A division bench of Supreme Court of justice Dr. Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and justice Sushmalata Mathema issued an interim order to Council of Ministers to safeguard women’s rights in dealing with COVID-19 Pandemic and protect the privacy.

Filed by advocate Roshani Poudel and advocate Saroj Krishna Ghimire, the petition demanded an interim order to have woman representation in the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19.

The petitioner Poudel and Ghimire demanded that women have been facing discriminations in all spheres in regard to dealing with Nobel Coronavirus. They are discarded testing, separate place in quarantine and decline service during the reproductive period. Similarly, the petitioners also demanded the protection of women from rising domestic violence.

The petitioner advocates Poudel and Ghimire also demanded action from the government against increasing numbers of domestic violence in the context of the spread of Nobel Coronavirus. The petitioner also demanded an order from the court to the Council of Ministers' priority to women in testing, separate place in quarantine and protection of reproductive health of women and protection of privacy of the individual.

On behalf of the petitioners, over two dozen advocates including senior advocate Harihar Dahal, Raghav Lal Vaidya, Rabinarayan Khanal, Rabindra Adhikari, Sher Bahadur KC, Usha Malla Pathak, Chandrakanta Gyawali, Gopal Krishna Ghimire, Tika Ram Bhattarai and others pleaded in the court.

After hearing, the division bench issued an interim order to the Prime Minister’s Office and Council of Ministers to take necessary actions as demanded by petitioners for protection of women's rights and the right to equality.