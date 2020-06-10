I Felt Proud To See Overwhelming Unity Over The Issue Of Nationality: PM Oli

I Felt Proud To See Overwhelming Unity Over The Issue Of Nationality: PM Oli

June 10, 2020, 3:30 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that he felt proud to see an overwhelming unity and solidarity in the House of Representatives on Tuesday over the issue of nationality.

"This type of unity is rare in a party system; but our parliament is sensitive over such affairs. This is a testimony that we can move ahead unitedly when needed. I would like to express my gratitude to the entire lawmakers and the parliament for this,'' the PM Oli said.

The Prime Minister said this in a session of HoR today before responding queries raised by lawmakers regarding the Appropriation Bill- 2077 BS and other headings concerning the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and related bodies.

As the head of the government said, an exceptional unity in the parliament was indeed an inspiration for the government to safeguard nationality and to deal with COVID-19 crisis or challenges induced by it.

The Prime Minister also thanked all for showing solidarity on the issue out of the parliament as well. ''It is not a matter of who takes the credit for it, it is rather the demonstration of common sentiments of Nepali,'' he said.

Source: RSS

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Winning A Legal Battle
Jun 10, 2020
If India Can Talk With China On Border Issue, Why Not With Nepal”? Foreign Minister Gyawali
Jun 10, 2020
Conciliation of MCC Would Have Sever Repercussion On Nepal-USA Ties: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
Jun 10, 2020
Russia Registers New Drug Avifavir To Contain Complications Caused By COVID-19
Jun 10, 2020
40% Of Infections From Asymptomatic People: WHO:
Jun 10, 2020

More on News

Supreme Court Issues Interim Order Asking Government To Protect Women In the Context Of Nobel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 22 minutes ago
Nepali Embassy In London Sent List Of 391 Nepalis To Kathmandu Wanting To Go Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Israel Is Sharing Its Experiences With Nepali School Leaders On Learning During And Post COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
India To Re-build 56 Higher Secondary Schools In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
150 Plus Nepali Migrants To Arrive From UAE Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 20 hours ago
Lunar Eclipse On June 5 And 6: Strawberry Moon, Time Of The Eclipse Duration In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Winning A Legal Battle By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
If India Can Talk With China On Border Issue, Why Not With Nepal”? Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Conciliation of MCC Would Have Sever Repercussion On Nepal-USA Ties: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Russia Registers New Drug Avifavir To Contain Complications Caused By COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
40% Of Infections From Asymptomatic People: WHO: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020
Lockdowns Prevented 3 Million Deaths In Europe: study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75