Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal On May 11

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Rain/Thundershower is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Province 5 and Sudur Pashchim Province.
Local and western disturbance, low pressure area in western parts of India close to Nepal, a trough extend from east to west and low pressure system exist in the Bay of Bengal have impact on Nepal’s weather system.
