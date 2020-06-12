Minister Gywali Held Telephone Conversation With British And Canadian Ministers

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held telephone conversation with Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the UK, Lord Ahmed and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, François-Philippe Champagne and , held a telephone conversation Thursday evening.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Gyawali held a telephone conversation with Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the UK, Lord Ahmed.

Various matters relating to Nepal-UK bilateral relations and development cooperation, particularly in the context of the COVID 19, were discussed during the conversation. The two sides expressed their condolences on the loss of life and wished for a speedy recovery of those suffering the pandemic. The Ministers also reaffirmed their solidarity in the common fight against the deadly virus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated.

Minister Gyawali thanked the British Government for the support of the British Government to the protection Nepali community living in the UK during this difficult time, while assuring in reciprocity that the Government of Nepal will extend support British nationals who are in Nepal.

On Nepal’s request for the continued partnership of the UK in its development endeavors particularly in complementing the economic recovery packages in the aftermath of the pandemic, Minister Ahmed assured Nepal of the UK’s continued support and partnership.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, François-Philippe Champagne held a telephone conversations.

During the conversation, the two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the initiatives taken by their respective governments for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated their commitments to stand by each other in these trying times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

While expressing their sympathies on the loss of life, they wished for a speedy recovery of those receiving treatment. Both the Governments will continue to extend support to one another’s nationals stranded in their respective countries.

The two Ministers concurred that the bond of friendship has witnessed a robust growth in the recent years thanks to the continuation of high-level interactions including the meeting in September 2018 in New York at the Prime Ministers’ level.