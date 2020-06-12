One Person Died And Six Other Injured In Police Firing In Nepal India Border in Sarlahi

One Person Died And Six Other Injured In Police Firing In Nepal India Border in Sarlahi

June 12, 2020, 1:33 p.m.

One person died and six other sustained injury in dispute between Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) and Indian citizens at Narayan border point between Nepal and India reports Deshsnchar.

The incident took place following a group of Indian citizens have attempted to enter forcefully in Nepal. When APF personal tried to stop them, they attacked the police snatching a weapon from APF personal.

APF fired in air to disperse the Indians. APF has arrested one Indian citizen on the charges of snatching weapon. Following the deployment of APF in border areas, people leaving in Indian side frequently attacking APF personal.

In the last one month alone, Indian citizens attack APF posts in Jhapa, Sarlahi and Bara districts.

