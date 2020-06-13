Nepal Spends Nearly Rs.4 Billion To Import Medical Goods For Prevention of Coronavirus

Nepal Spends Nearly Rs.4 Billion To Import Medical Goods For Prevention of Coronavirus

June 13, 2020, 9:49 a.m.

The government says it has spent Rs. 3,908,800,000 in importing medical goods and equipment from the Coronavirus Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund (CPCTF) established by the federal government

In a response to a demand of a group of youth, the government on Friday made public details of the expenditure on prevention and control of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

According to The Rising Nepal, the government says it has spent Rs. 1,125,000,000 has been spent for setting up health infrastructure, Rs. 58,333,000 has been spent for mobilising manpower, Rs. 135,598,000 for setting up quarantine facilities and Rs. 401,509,000 has been spent for various activities.

The government published the detailed expenditure following nationwide protest by a group of youth across the country accusing the government of resorting to corruption and demanding details of expenditure made to fight the virus.

A meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee to prevent and control the COVID-19 had recently publicized that almost Rs. 10 billion was spent by three tiers of the government to fight against coronavirus, which has drawn criticism from public.

As per the details provided by the government, a sum of Rs. 8,391,199,000 has been spent under the federal, state and local governments in COVID-19 response.

According to the expenditure details, the central government has spent Rs.4, 105,506,000 while State and local governments have spent Rs. 1,300,499,000 and Rs. 2,985,194,000 respectively.

Similarly, Rs. 193,560,000 has been spent by the State 1, Rs. 133,946,000 by State 2, Rs. 136,700,000 by Bagmati State, Rs.154, 210,000 by Gandaki State and Rs. 77,930,000 by State 5 in COVID-19 response reports The Rising Nepal.

Similarly, the Karnali State has spent Rs. 239,283,000 and Rs. 364,870,000 by Sudurpaschim State, according to the details made public today.

