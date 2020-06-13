Thousands Of Demonstrators Held Protest In Kathmandu With A Slogan Enough Is Enough

Despite the call of the government not to hold demonstration during the COVID-19 Pandemic, hundreds of young protesters continue their peaceful demonstrations at Maitighar Mandal.

Chanting the slogan of enough is enough, they hailed the decision to amend the constitution and incorporate Kalapani, Kutiyangri and Limpuiyadhura in Nepal’s map.

As the House of Representatives is discussing on the constitution amendment bill, these youths hold demonstration demanding the detail of 10 Billion rupees expenditure in the name of COVID-19.

Organized through social media platform, this group mostly younger people also maintained social distancing wearing masks to avoid spread of COVID-19 diseases.

Photo: Barsha Shah/ Deshsanchar