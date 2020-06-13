WHO Concerned Over Brazil's ICU Capacity

WHO Concerned Over Brazil's ICU Capacity

June 13, 2020, 8:26 a.m.

The World Health Organization's top emergency expert has expressed concern over Brazil's capacity to provide intensive care to coronavirus patients.

The country has more than 800,000 cases -- the second-highest total after the United States. The virus is spreading rapidly in densely populated slums.

The WHO's Michael Ryan told a news conference in Geneva on Friday that Brazil's health system was "still coping" overall.

But he said there is "significant pressure" on the intensive care system in some parts of the country, with more than 90 percent of ICU beds occupied.

Ryan also said most of the world is still "in the throes of the first wave" of the pandemic.

He said it is not surprising for clusters to emerge in countries that have come out of so-called lockdown measures, adding that it does not necessarily signal a second wave of infections.

To prepare for a resurgence, Ryan suggested countries should strengthen their ability to test, track and trace the virus.

Source: NHK

