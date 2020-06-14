Landslide Took Life Of Eight People In Parbat District

Landslide Took Life Of Eight People In Parbat District

June 14, 2020, 2:38 p.m.

More than eight people succumbed to death after landslide struck at Kusma Municipality-3, Durlung, Parbat on Saturday night reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the daily, out of nine people buried in the landslide, three dead bodies were discovered on Saturday night and five bodies were found today.

Local Tul Bahadur Thapa and Kamal BK's houses were completely buried in the landslide. Dead bodies of Tul Bahadur Thapa, Nil Kumari Thapa, Dipa Thapa, Bibisha Thapa, Bibek Thapa, Samrat Thaapa, Kamala BK and Pramisa BK have already been found while Jenish BK, son of Kamala BK is still missing.

Tej Prasad Padhya, Ward Chair of Kushma Municipality-3 said that the rescue and search operation of one missing was underway.

"The investigation was difficult during the night due to heavy rainfall. The Nepal Police, Nepali Army and the locals started the investigation from today morning," he said.

