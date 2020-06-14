Miss Universe Nepal New Franchise Announced

Miss Universe Nepal New Franchise Announced

June 14, 2020, 12:52 p.m.

Ma Nepalí Ltd., the new long-term franchisee of the Miss Universe Organization in Nepal, officially announced. They hosted an all-digital press conference to announce the first-ever all in-App beauty pageant– Miss Universe Nepal 2020.

Founded by Miss Universe Nepal 2017, Nagma Shrestha and co-founded by CG Corp Global, Nepal's only Multi-Billion Dollar Multinational Conglomerate is breaking new ground.

The digital event saw participation from Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO of CG Corp Global and leading veterans from the Miss Universe Organization, as well as celebrities supportive of Nagma’s Brave, Bold and Beautiful vision for the empowerment of Nepali women, including:

Miss Universe2019, Ms. Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe Nepal 2018, Ms. Manita Devkota and Superstar singer, Ms. Indira Joshi

The event was also graced by, Ma Nepali Creative Director Ms. Anusha Peterson, who spoke about the initiative Miss Universe Nepal App and the coach behind many superstar contestant winners, Mr. Jonas Gaffud. The press conference was moderated by Ms. Presca Udas.

