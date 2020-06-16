117 Discharged After Recovery In Last 24 Hours

117 COVID-19 patients, including eight females and 109 males receiving treatment at various hospitals across the country have been discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours after recovering from the virus.

Out of those discharged from hospitals include BP Koirala Academy Dharan 7, Banke 22, Dailekh 33, Kalikot 24, Bhairwa 26 and Surkhet 2.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 6,591, including 1,158 cases of recovery and 19 death cases.