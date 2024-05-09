Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati,Madhesh And Gandaki

May 9, 2024, 7:51 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . tonight..

