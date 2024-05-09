China's President Xi Charts Shared Future' With Serbia

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have agreed to enhance their cooperation to build a "shared future."

Xi met with Vucic on Wednesday in the Serbian capital Belgrade. It is Xi's second stop in his tour of European nations.

The two leaders signed agreements promoting economic cooperation and personnel exchanges.

Xi expressed support for Serbia over its position on Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. He said he backs Serbia's efforts to safeguard its territorial integrity.

Vucic supported the Chinese position that views Taiwan as part of China.

Xi arrived on a symbolic date -- the 25th anniversary of NATO's accidental bombing of the Chinese embassy in the former Yugoslavia. US forces led the coalition that carried out the campaign.

Xi wrote an article published in a Serbian daily saying the Chinese people will "never allow such tragic history to repeat itself."