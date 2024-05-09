A Breakthrough In Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Tunnel

A breakthrough has been made in the tunnel-digging work in Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Multipurpose Project.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ made the breakthrough in the tunnel of the national pride project by pressing a switch of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) amidst a function at the project site on Wednesday.

The breakthrough of the tunnel has been achieved in 19 months since the start of digging of the tunnel, according to the project. The works of digging the tunnel had started on October 14, 2022.

Addressing the function, Prime Minister Prachanda said that the project would contribute qualitatively to the national economy after its implementation.

Stating that the water of the glaciers should be used for agricultural production, he said that the same water source would be used for hydropower generation, drinking water and other purposes for the overall development of the nation.

On the occasion, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet said that this project had added a new dimension in the field of infrastructure development in the country.

Ambassador of United States of America to Nepal Dean R. Thompson and Ambassador of China to Nepal Chen Song and officials of the government of Nepal attended in the programme.

Conducting a breakthrough of the SMDMP tunnel at Kanadhungri of Sunkoshi rural municipality-7 in Sindhuli district today, PM Prachanda believed that the irrigation system will be improved and the agricultural produce would increase after the project is completed.

"This project will ensure irrigation facility to the fertile land of five districts in Madhesh Province which will ensure qualitative contribution in the national economy besides generating electricity," PM Prachanda said, addressing the event after making the breakthrough.

"The breakthrough of a tunnel under the project has been made, and the remaining works of the Project will be completed within the stipulated time," the PM hoped.

It may be noted that the breakthrough of the 13.3 kilometers long tunnel stretching from Kusumtar, Kamalamai municipality-2 to Kanadhungri of Sunkoshi rural municipality-7 was completed a year ahead of the target.

Stating that the SMDMP was a transformative national project, PM Prachanda opined that the timely execution of such projects would significantly contribute in the goal of productivity increment and prosperity.

He opined that fishery and tourism business would also boom in these areas with the operation of the project. The project is expected to provide irrigation facilities on 122 thousand hectares area in Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari and Dhanusha districts.

The cost of the project was initially Rs. 46 billion, but in the latest update, it has reached Rs. 49 billion, according to the project.

The water of the Sunkoshi River will be carried to the Marin River from the border of Sindhuli and Ramechhap districts through the 13.3-km-long tunnel before mixing it into the Bagmati River.

The water will later be distributed to the farmers through the Bagmati Irrigation Project.

The main objective of the project is to manage irrigation facilities throughout the year in 122,000 hectares of farmland in Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat and Bara districts.