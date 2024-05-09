US Will Not Supply Weapons To Israel If It Conducts Offensive In Rafah: Biden:

US President Joe Biden says he will halt shipments of American weapons to Israel if Israeli forces conduct a ground offensive into Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.
Biden made the remark in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.
It is the first time Biden has publicly referred to a halt in weapons supply to Israel since the Israel-Hamas war began last October.
VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75