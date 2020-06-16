Coronavirus Cases Exceed 8 Million Worldwide

The US has by far the highest number of cases and deaths, but Brazil's outbreak now the second worst in the world.

More than 8 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world. More than 3.8 million have recovered, while at least 435,662 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The US, Brazil and the UK have reported the most deaths.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus has warned countries need to "stay alert to the possibility of resurgence" as new clusters of cases emerge in Beijing and more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus are reported across the world every day.

More than 8 million coronavirus cases recorded worldwide

Some 8,005,294 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The actual figure is likely to be much higher because countries often have different criteria for testing, and milder and asyptomatic cases may go undetected.

These are the five countries with the most cases:

US - 2,111,622 Brazil - 888,271 Russia - 536,484 India - 332, 424 United Kingdom - 298,315

Source: BBC