Coronavirus Cases Exceed 8 Million Worldwide

Coronavirus Cases Exceed 8 Million Worldwide

June 16, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

The US has by far the highest number of cases and deaths, but Brazil's outbreak now the second worst in the world.

More than 8 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world. More than 3.8 million have recovered, while at least 435,662 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The US, Brazil and the UK have reported the most deaths.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus has warned countries need to "stay alert to the possibility of resurgence" as new clusters of cases emerge in Beijing and more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus are reported across the world every day.

More than 8 million coronavirus cases recorded worldwide

Some 8,005,294 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The actual figure is likely to be much higher because countries often have different criteria for testing, and milder and asyptomatic cases may go undetected.

These are the five countries with the most cases:

  1. US - 2,111,622
  2. Brazil - 888,271
  3. Russia - 536,484
  4. India - 332, 424
  5. United Kingdom - 298,315

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

New Delhi Asks Nepal Pause Map Process, Come To Table
Jun 16, 2020
PM Oli’s Move Will Not Be Favorable To Nepali People: Karan Singh
Jun 16, 2020
Coronavirus More Likely To Kill Those With Chronic Conditions: CDC
Jun 16, 2020
US Supreme Court Backs Protection For LGBT Workers
Jun 16, 2020
Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Province 5
Jun 16, 2020

More on Health

Coronavirus More Likely To Kill Those With Chronic Conditions: CDC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Nepal Carried Out 13921 PCR And RDT Tests On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 15 minutes ago
67 Discharged From After Recovery From Coronavirus, 8 From Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 21 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Cases Nepal’s Total Reaches 6,211 With 451 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 27 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 7.8 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna, Sinovac Biotech Gear Up For Final Phase Trials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

New Delhi Asks Nepal Pause Map Process, Come To Table By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
PM Oli’s Move Will Not Be Favorable To Nepali People: Karan Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
US Supreme Court Backs Protection For LGBT Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Rain To Continue In Province 1,2, Bagmati And Province 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020
Khalti Digital Wallet App Crosses 1 Million Downloads On Google Play By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020
Himalayan Airlines To Start Repatriation Flights From June 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75