Israel Embassy Handed Over Medical Supplies To Nepal To Fight Against COVID-19

Benny Omer, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, handed over medical supplies to Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, Minister for Health and PopThe Embassy of Israel handed over medical supplies to support the fight against COVID-19

The Embassy of Israel provided 550 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 10,000 units of Masks, 50 units of Infrared Digital Thermometers and 5,000 pairs of surgical gloves. Additionally, hand sanitizers, hand sprayers and disinfectant solutions were also donated amidst a function at the Ministry of Health and Population.

At the function, ambassador Benny Omer said, “a friend in need is a friend indeed. Israel and Nepal are at the same side in the fight against this pandemic of COVID-19 to save lives.”

Accepting the gift of people of Israel, Minister Dhakal said “On behalf of the Government of Nepal, I would like to thank the Government of Israel for your solidarity and support during our battle against COVID-19. Sending these essential medical goods to ward it off gives a message that the Government of Israel and Israeli friends are with Nepal and Nepalese during this challenging time. Together we can and we will win against COVID-19.”

This is a gift from people of Israel to the people of Nepal to help protect doctors, nurses and others, who work in the frontline to save lives of the patients suspected and infected with the virus.This cooperation is manifestation of the Nepal-Israel friendship and mutual affinity to help battle against the spread of COVID-19.

“The Embassy of Israel wishes to work with the Ministry closely to share Israel's experience on how it successfully contained this pandemic,” said a press release issued by the Embassy of Israel.