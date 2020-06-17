Coronavirus Infections Top 8.1 Million

June 17, 2020, 7:07 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 8.1 million globally, with over 440,000 fatalities and more than 3.9 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The tally, compiled by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, was 8,084,396 cases and 438,399 deaths as of 18:00 UTC on Tuesday.

The US has the highest number of cases, at 2,123,124. It is followed by Brazil with 888,271, Russia with 544,725, India with 343,091, and Britain with 299,594 cases.

The US death toll is also the largest in the world, at 116,526. Brazil is second with 43,959 deaths, followed by Britain with 42,054, Italy with 34,405, and France with 29,439.

The U.S. has recorded over 2.1 million confirmed cases as of Sunday, with a death toll of over 116,000. The U.S. said on Tuesday that non-essential travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico would be extended.

A total of 369 households in a Berlin borough in Germany were placed under quarantine after 57 people testing positive.

Chinese health authorities reported on Wednesday 44 new COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, of which 33 were local transmissions and 11 inbound cases. No new deaths were reported.

Among local infections, Beijing registered 31, while Hebei and Zhejiang provinces recorded one case each, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Source: Agencies

