Three Provinces In Nepal Are Highly Affected With 5940 Total COVID-19 Infections

Three Provinces In Nepal Are Highly Affected With 5940 Total COVID-19 Infections

June 17, 2020, 7:37 p.m.

Three provinces have 5940 infection out of 7177 total cases in Nepal. As per the data published by Ministry of Population and Health (MoPH), the numbers of COVID-19 cases include Province 2 with 2842, Province 5 with 1975 and Karnali with1123. Province share over 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Nepal.

In terms of districts, Dailekh and Surkhet of Karnali Province, Dang, Banke, Kapilvastu and Rupandehi of Province 5 and Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari and Dhanusha of Province 2 have highest number of cases with red zone.

Similarly, province 1 with 419,Bagmati with 234, Gandaki with 236 and Sudurpashchim has 349.

Although the opening of the market and rampant violations of social distancing, there is high possibility of spiking in the major towns like Pokhara and Kathmandu valley. However, these areas are still lowest number of cases and lies in third tires.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Press Briefing 2077.03.03

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Press Briefing 2077.03.03 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6037 PCR and RDT 10020 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 149772 and RDT has reached 233543. In total, Nepal has conducted 374315 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 125708 persons in quarantine. He also said that 5990 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Prime Minister Modi Says Soldiers' Deaths 'Will Not Be In Vain'
Jun 17, 2020
Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 7,177 With 586 New Cases Till Wednesday
Jun 17, 2020
Livelihoods Of More Than 55 Million Domestic Workers At Risk Due To COVID-19
Jun 17, 2020
Rescue The Migrant Workers Free Of Cost: Supreme Court
Jun 17, 2020
Coronavirus Infections Top 8.1 Million
Jun 17, 2020

More on Health

Nepal’s COVID-19 Cases Reaches 7,177 With 586 New Cases Till Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
‘Great news’: WHO Hails Dexamethasone’s Success By Reuters 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
Coronavirus Infections Top 8.1 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 46 minutes ago
Dexamethasone Proves First Life-saving Drug Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Carried Out 367257 PCR And RDT Tests Till Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
380 COVID-19 New Cases Found Total Reached 6519 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Indian Prime Minister Modi Says Soldiers' Deaths 'Will Not Be In Vain' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2020
Livelihoods Of More Than 55 Million Domestic Workers At Risk Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2020
Rescue The Migrant Workers Free Of Cost: Supreme Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2020
20 Indian Troops Killed In Ladakh Fighting India-China Clash By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2020
Heavy Rain Likely To Occur In Some Places Of Province 1, 2 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2020
Indian Soldiers Killed In Clash With Chinese Forces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 17, May 15, 2020 ( Jestha 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75