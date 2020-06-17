Three Provinces In Nepal Are Highly Affected With 5940 Total COVID-19 Infections

Three provinces have 5940 infection out of 7177 total cases in Nepal. As per the data published by Ministry of Population and Health (MoPH), the numbers of COVID-19 cases include Province 2 with 2842, Province 5 with 1975 and Karnali with1123. Province share over 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Nepal.

In terms of districts, Dailekh and Surkhet of Karnali Province, Dang, Banke, Kapilvastu and Rupandehi of Province 5 and Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari and Dhanusha of Province 2 have highest number of cases with red zone.

Similarly, province 1 with 419,Bagmati with 234, Gandaki with 236 and Sudurpashchim has 349.

Although the opening of the market and rampant violations of social distancing, there is high possibility of spiking in the major towns like Pokhara and Kathmandu valley. However, these areas are still lowest number of cases and lies in third tires.

Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson The Ministry of Health and Population, said that 6037 PCR and RDT 10020 tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of PCR tests conducted as of today has reached 149772 and RDT has reached 233543. In total, Nepal has conducted 374315 in total.

According to Dr. Gautam, there are 125708 persons in quarantine. He also said that 5990 persons are in isolation in the various parts of the country.