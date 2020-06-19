420 Nepalese Will Be Rescued From London On June 24 And 26

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways is schedule to operate two fights from London to rescue stranded Nepali passengers in United Kingdom reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Hundreds of Nepalis are stranded in London due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to prevent COVID-19 spread since March 24.

According to RSS, Information Collection Support Committee formed at the initiative of Nepali Embassy in London on Thursday said flights to rescue stranded Nepalis from London to Nepal have been scheduled for June 24 and 26.

Spokesperson of the Embassy, Sharad Raj Aran, shared that the Embassy two weeks ago had sent the details of 420 Nepalis willing to return back to Nepal.

The Jazeera Airways would operate flights at 2:45 pm on both days from Gatwick Airport.

The Embassy has sent email to those who will be brought to Nepal in the first phase to remain ready as the first flight has only the capacity to board 158 passengers. Those Nepalis willing to return back to Nepal have to keep passport, negative report of coronavirus test certified by health workers with them.

The fare of the chartered flight has been determined at 920 Pounds along with all taxes reports RSS.