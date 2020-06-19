Nepal Student Union Organized A Torch Rally Protest Against The Government

Nepal Student Union Organized A Torch Rally Against The Government

June 19, 2020, 8:43 a.m.

With the growing disenchantment against the government on handling of COVID-19 Pandemic and corruption-related incidents, Nepal Student Union, a student wing of opposition Nepali Congress, organized a torch rally Protest at mid-night to protest against the government.

Nepal Student Union said that it organized a mid-night torch rally to show the government’s apathy to corruption and seeking justice.

“As the country has been passing through a crisis and pandemic, we have decided to organize the protest rally at midnight. Our aim is to show the urgency of the situation,” Adarsha Malla, chairman of NSU’s Technical Student Council.

Nepal Student Union organized the protest rallies at Singhdurbar, Maitighar and Baneshwor chanting anti-government slogan.

Photo: Sulabh Shrestha/ Deshsanchar

