Weather Update And Forecast For June 19 Across Nepal

June 19, 2020, 7:49 a.m.

A cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area. There is generally cloudy throughout the country. In the next 24 hours, there will likely to have light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

There will be mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5.

