China’s 3 Vaccines Are Preparing For Phase 3 Clinical Trials

China's state-run broadcaster said on Friday that three out of five coronavirus vaccinations being developed in the country are two-thirds of the way through clinical trials.

CCTV did not elaborate on the results, but the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines are expected to be tested on many people in the third phase.

The World Health Organization says as of Thursday, 13 types of vaccine were under development around the world, with the most coming from China.

Beijing has indicated that it will provide vaccinations to African countries and other partners involved in China's Belt and Road economic initiative.