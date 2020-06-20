Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerating: WHO

Coronavirus Pandemic Accelerating: WHO

June 20, 2020, 7:41 a.m.

The World Health Organization has warned that the global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with more than 150,000 new cases reported in a single day.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a virtual briefing in Geneva on Friday.

Tedros said the number of new cases on Thursday was the highest in a single day, and that the world is in a new and dangerous phase.

He said almost half of the new cases reported were from the Americas, with large numbers also in South Asia and the Middle East. He urged people to maintain social distancing and stay vigilant.

Saturday marks the United Nations' World Refugee Day.

Tedros said refugees are at risk because they often have limited access to shelter, water and health care services.

